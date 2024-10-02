Politics in brief
After the election, two districts in Tyrol are “blue”
The Tyrolean districts of Kufstein and Schwaz were recolored on Sunday. The ÖVP still dominates the districts of Kitzbühel, Reutte, Imst, Landeck, Lienz and Innsbruck Land. Tyrol lags behind in terms of voter turnout (74.1%).
After Sunday's election, the political map in Tyrol has changed in color, but not as dramatically as in other federal states. The ÖVP continues to set the tone in six districts in Tyrol: Landeck (with 40.4% of the vote), Lienz (39.6%), Kitzbühel (37.6%), Reutte (35.9%), Imst (32.4%) and Innsbruck Land (28.2%).
In the districts of Landeck and Reutte in particular, the world is still halfway okay from the Black Party's point of view, even though the results of the 2019 National Council election still showed a five in these districts. There were double-digit losses (from minus 14% to minus 18%) in eight districts. Only in Innsbruck was the loss in single digits at 8%, but the ÖVP is only in third place there and has always been weak anyway.
Provincial capital is just "red"
In the provincial capital, the SPÖ is just ahead with 23.1%, while the two remaining districts of Kufstein (FPÖ 32.7% compared to 30.7% ÖVP) and Schwaz (34.1% compared to 32.5%) are - albeit narrowly - in blue hands.
The most curious result - as reported - was delivered by the municipality of Aschau/Zillertal (home of Josef Geisler): There, the FPÖ and the ÖVP got exactly the same number of votes, namely 352 each, which means 38% to 38%. In the district of Schwaz, which is colored "blue" by the total number of votes cast, the ÖVP still dominates in 20 municipalities, the FPÖ in 18 and in Aschau it is both parties.
18 places in Kufstein are "blue"
In the district of Kitzbühel, the ÖVP is ahead in all 20 municipalities. In the district of Kufstein, on the other hand, 18 places are "blue" and 12 are "black". The closest result in this district was in Reith im Alpbachtal, where the FPÖ received 552 votes (36.6%) and the ÖVP 549 (36.4%).
It was also close in the Innsbruck Land district in two of the 63 municipalities: firstly in Fulpmes, where the ÖVP received 652 votes (30.5%) and the FPÖ 648 (30.3%). In Trins, three votes went to the FPÖ. 256 (31.1%) to 253 votes (30.7%). The districts of Landeck, Lienz and Reutte were also predominantly "black". In the Landeck district, only three out of 30 municipalities are in FPÖ hands. Namely Pfunds, Spiss and Tösens.
Tyrol lags behind in voter turnout
In the district of Reutte, the FPÖ won two of the 37 municipalities: the district capital Reutte and Weißenbach. And in the district of Lienz with 33 towns, the FPÖ came first in Amlach, Dölsach, Lavant, Matrei, Nussdorf-Debant and Virgen. The other municipalities are in ÖVP hands.
As far as voter turnout is concerned, Tyrol lags behind the rest of Austria. Here, 74.1% (or 400,233) of the 539,833 eligible voters exercised their right to vote. Nationwide, the voter turnout was 77.3%. It is only lower than in Tyrol in Vienna (70.7%) and Vorarlberg (71.6%). The most diligent voters this time were in Burgenland (82.3%), Lower Austria (81.7%), Upper Austria (79.8%) and Styria (78.2%).
