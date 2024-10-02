After the election, two districts in Tyrol are “blue”

In the districts of Landeck and Reutte in particular, the world is still halfway okay from the Black Party's point of view, even though the results of the 2019 National Council election still showed a five in these districts. There were double-digit losses (from minus 14% to minus 18%) in eight districts. Only in Innsbruck was the loss in single digits at 8%, but the ÖVP is only in third place there and has always been weak anyway.