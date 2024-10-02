Take part & win
Win a month’s supply of the new NEOH Berry bars
NEOH makes snacking a pleasure - without a guilty conscience! The innovative bar brand is known for its delicious, sugar-free snacks and now has a new variety in its range: the fruity-fresh Berry bar. To coincide with the launch, we are giving away 3 months' supply of the new highlight. Take part and start the gray season with pleasure!
The new Berry bar combines intense berry flavors with a creamy chocolate taste - without any added sugar. The fresh recipe ensures a refreshing mouthfeel that is reminiscent of yoghurt. Thanks to the ZERO+ formula, the blood sugar curve remains flat and the bar is also rich in fiber. Perfect for anyone who wants to combine snacking and health.
The new bar is now available at SPAR, BILLA and BIPA. Matching the fruity-fresh taste, the new colorful packaging is also causing a stir on the snack shelves.
Take part and win
Together with the "Krone", NEOH is now giving away 3 months' supply of the new Berry bars. Simply fill in the form below to take part in the prize draw.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for subscribers to the "Krone"-kocht newsletter! All participants who subscribe or have already subscribed by the closing date on October 9, 09:00 will have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
