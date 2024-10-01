Valuable graphic work by Picasso sank in the flood

"I have carefully and also professionally archived all these works by many famous masters who had created this power of their divine talents over the centuries in my antiques center in Kreisbach near Wilhelmsburg," assures Renz. However, like many other victims of the disaster, he was surprised by the sudden elemental force of the water in his instructions. "Our house had been rooted firmly and undamaged in its native soil for a small eternity on earth," says the art expert, still shaking his head in disbelief.