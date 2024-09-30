Vorteilswelt
The day after the election

Coalition poker begins – and will be long and hard

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 06:00

The coalition poker begins after the election. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen should - in view of the clear election victory - give Herbert Kickl the mandate to form a government, but shortly before the election all parties had ruled out entering into a coalition with a Kickl-FPÖ. But what now? We inform you about all the new developments.

The most important facts in brief:

The results across Austria and by country:

Mandates and coalition calculator: what it all comes down to

At a glance: The results by municipalities, districts and provinces:

The strongholds and voter turnout by country, district and municipality:

Be part of our community: Share your thoughts with us in the comments section of the krone.at forum!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

