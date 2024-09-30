The day after the election
Coalition poker begins – and will be long and hard
The coalition poker begins after the election. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen should - in view of the clear election victory - give Herbert Kickl the mandate to form a government, but shortly before the election all parties had ruled out entering into a coalition with a Kickl-FPÖ. But what now? We inform you about all the new developments.
The most important facts in brief:
- Austria elected its new National Council on Sunday - with a blue triumph. The election produced clear winners and losers.
- Now it's time to form a new government. A so-called Zuckerl coalition is the likely option.
- Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen wants to talk to the leaders of all parliamentary parties and says: "If you don't get 50 percent, you have to convince people."
- "Jörg Haider would be proud of us" - this is how FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl reacted at the blue election party. Blue also dominates the political map - here you can find all the results in detail.
- Karl Nehammer spoke of a "rollercoaster of emotions" in the first "Krone" interview after the National Council elections .
The results across Austria and by country:
Mandates and coalition calculator: what it all comes down to
At a glance: The results by municipalities, districts and provinces:
The strongholds and voter turnout by country, district and municipality:
