Graz results: SPÖ narrowly in the lead

Green Party leader Werner Kogler was "confident" in the morning in Graz-Andritz. A few hours later, it was clear that at least in his home town, the Green Party had not fallen quite as far as in the rest of Austria. In 2019, 27% of voters in Graz voted for Kogler and Co, making the Greens the second strongest party. In 2024, it was enough for 15.5 percent (excluding postal votes), and even 20 percent in the student district of Geidorf.