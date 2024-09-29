It is “not an easy evening” for the Greens

"I'm not a member of the SPÖ"

"We did a good job in government," Krautwaschl told the "Krone" in an initial reaction. When asked whether Werner Kogler was perhaps the wrong top candidate, she answers diplomatically and with a sideways glance towards the Red Party: "I'm not a member of the SPÖ," she says and continues to stand behind Kogler: "He was a great team leader for everything we achieved in the government," she says. "But we weren't able to convince people enough to give us their vote."