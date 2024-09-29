Krautwaschl disappointed
It is “not an easy evening” for the Greens
Styria's Greens are in disarray: the losses at national level are considerable, and the drop in Styria is also significant. For Sandra Krautwaschl, the top candidate for the Styrian Greens in the regional elections, it is "not an easy evening". Nevertheless, Werner Kogler was the right number 1 for her.
"It won't be an easy evening", Sandra Krautwaschl told her Green Party colleagues shortly before the first projection was announced at 5 pm. The mood did not improve when the first results arrived at the Styrian election headquarters in Lendhafen in Graz: perplexed faces, hanging heads - the loss was even greater than feared, both at national and state level.
"I'm not a member of the SPÖ"
"We did a good job in government," Krautwaschl told the "Krone" in an initial reaction. When asked whether Werner Kogler was perhaps the wrong top candidate, she answers diplomatically and with a sideways glance towards the Red Party: "I'm not a member of the SPÖ," she says and continues to stand behind Kogler: "He was a great team leader for everything we achieved in the government," she says. "But we weren't able to convince people enough to give us their vote."
What does this mean for the state elections that are soon to be held in Styria? "We have to beat the drum with all our might. Because without the Greens, there is no socially just climate protection," Krautwaschl remains combative.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
