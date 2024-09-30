Schoolchildren: This is where the Wiener Schnitzel “grows”

"Many don't have a district"

"Many children in the city don't really have a connection to the farm. Excursions like this are very important to learn where meat actually comes from," explains teacher Monika Müllner. And the 10-year-olds are extremely inquisitive. "Why is one piglet all black? Why is the pig's tail not curled like that? Do the pigs like to share the hay?" Maurer answers all the questions competently and in a child-friendly way, explaining the difference between conventional and organic farming, such as the fact that the piglets are allowed to stay with their mothers for longer.