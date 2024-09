How expensive or cheap should a bottle of wine be? A question that is not easy to answer. After all, the price range for wine is much wider than for many other products. In Burgenland, you can get a bottle for just a few euros, whereas another wine can cost 50 euros or more. "Wine is an extremely emotional product," says Andreas Liegenfeld, President of the Burgenland Winegrowers' Association. And emotions are difficult to measure in monetary terms.