“Don Didi” now becomes Austria’s record man

Including the Cup, five games in a row undefeated, most recently the 3:0 win over double winners Sturm - "but", says WAC captain Dominik Baumgartner, "the really tough games are only now coming up. Because everyone expects us to be just as successful against our upcoming opponents." Like tomorrow Sunday against WSG Tirol, next Saturday against Hartberg. The start of a real "home game orgy": In the last ten competitive matches in the fall, the "Wolves" have home advantage no less than seven times (!). Including the highly charged cup derby against Klagenfurt, which has been fixed for Wednesday, October 30, as expected. The match will kick off at 8.30pm, as it is one of three matches broadcast by ORF via conference link.