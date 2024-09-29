“It’s more than just quiet in Bischofshofen now”

An act of violence at the train station in Bischofshofen caused quite a stir in the summer: citizens identified a crime problem in the area around the station, the municipality then hired a security service, which has been patrolling the area ever since. While the Salzburg provincial court will take up the case on Monday, the situation in terms of crime now looks different: "The issue has been resolved. The measures taken have had an effect," explains Mayor Hansjörg Obinger (SPÖ) when asked by the "Krone" newspaper.