“Schleich di”: reporter attacked by FPÖ fan
The atmosphere was heated during the FPÖ's final election campaign event on St. Stephen's Square in Vienna. Left-wing counter-demonstrators chanted slogans such as "Nazis out" in front of the cordon and there was a massive police presence. In the midst of the turmoil of FPÖ sympathizers, a team from the TV station Puls24 was physically harassed and verbally abused on camera. The incident is being discussed controversially online.
The incident happened during a live broadcast of the channel in the early evening - just before the speech by FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl.
Image covered with hat
Around 40 seconds after the broadcaster switched to its reporter on St. Stephen's Square, an FPÖ supporter shouted in the direction of the reporter and covered the camera image with his hat. A second man can also be seen insulting the reporter.
Man tries to knock the microphone out of his hand
Apparently, the first FPÖ supporter feels that the reporter is restricting his view of the stage. "Apparently we're not welcome here. I'm being attacked right now, my cameraman is being attacked right now," the reporter says. "I'm just reporting here," he tries to de-escalate the situation. But the man continues to rant and tries to knock the microphone out of the reporter's hand. "We want to listen to this and not you, you prick. Get lost," the man rumbles on.
Video clip of the incident:
The reporter urgently appeals to the man: "Please stop, we're doing peaceful reporting here. You can't attack us here." According to the reporter, the atmosphere was very heated and the listeners were very aggressive.
Shocked broadcaster
After around 85 seconds, the reporter breaks off the live broadcast. The presenter in the studio is also visibly shocked by the attack on his colleague.
Controversial discussion on X
The incident is now causing heated discussions on X. The SPÖ sees it as an attack on democracy and freedom of the press and warns against Blue-Black.
Other users also condemn the FPÖ fan's act. Others see it as a provocation by the broadcaster. The TV team should not have pushed their way into the middle of the crowds, according to the criticism.
Kickl recalls Jörg Haider in his speech
Later in his incendiary speech, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl recalled the blue election campaign 25 years ago, when Jörg Haider mobilized his supporters - also on Stephansplatz - and then achieved the best result for the Freedom Party in national elections. "The result was a triumph, but it wasn't enough to win. 25 years later it will be different. We will realize the legacy and the dream of Jörg Haider", Kickl swore his supporters in for the election Sunday.
"Nazis out" counter-demonstration
Away from the stage, behind barriers guarded by police officers, left-wing opponents of the Freedom Party made their displeasure known.
The counter-demonstrators chanted slogans such as "Nazis out". From the stage, Kickl gave the "little bunch of counter-demonstrators" a "warm welcome" - not without scorn.
