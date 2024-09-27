“Schleich di”: reporter attacked by FPÖ fan

Man tries to knock the microphone out of his hand

Apparently, the first FPÖ supporter feels that the reporter is restricting his view of the stage. "Apparently we're not welcome here. I'm being attacked right now, my cameraman is being attacked right now," the reporter says. "I'm just reporting here," he tries to de-escalate the situation. But the man continues to rant and tries to knock the microphone out of the reporter's hand. "We want to listen to this and not you, you prick. Get lost," the man rumbles on.