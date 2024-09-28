Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

High quality

Final spurt of the grape harvest: “A Burgenland vintage”

Nachrichten
28.09.2024 11:00

Winegrowers and their helpers have their hands full. Much earlier than expected, the work is almost done. The results are already positive. 

0 Kommentare

This week, as in many regions of the country, there was a lot of activity in the noble grape district of Wein-Burgenland chairman Herbert Oschep. With the active support of professionals such as Michael Liegenfeld, Thomas Hoffmann and Ivan Grujic, the dark red Blaufränkisch grapes were harvested on the Goldberg in Donnerskirchen. "It's the fourth vintage," says Oschep happily.

High quality of the yield
The 2022 vintage will be launched on the market in November. The exquisite wine made from 100 percent Blaufränkisch, which matures on 45-year-old vines, has already earned an outstanding 94 Falstaff points. The nationwide harvest is currently almost complete. As expected, the yield is 30 percent lower than in 2023. "The quality is very high," is the promising verdict across the wineries.

Winegrowers help together, and not just in Donnerskirchen. (Bild: Judt Reinhard)
Winegrowers help together, and not just in Donnerskirchen.
(Bild: Judt Reinhard)

"Very well received"
"It will be a Burgenland vintage that will be very well received by Austrian and international wine consumers," Oschep announces. The Pannonian advantages - a conscious and gentle approach to nature, a high level of vinophile craftsmanship and daily commitment in the vineyard - are the foundation of this success, he emphasizes.

The next generation of Zweigelt wines in particular is predicted to reach new heights in the red wine segment, while Burgundy varieties are likely to be particularly popular in the white wine segment. "The development in Burgenland viticulture is great. I am being asked about it everywhere in Austria. We will use this positive trend together to promote our winegrowers," explains Andreas Liegenfeld.

Uhudler increasingly prominent
The success story of Uhudler also continues. In the picturesque cellar quarter in Heiligenbrunn, Oschep and the young winegrower Stefan Wiener from Eltendorf emphasize that this wine specialty is attracting more and more guests to the region.

The south of the country is characterized by Uhudler. (Bild: Schulter Christian)
The south of the country is characterized by Uhudler.
(Bild: Schulter Christian)

The diverse product range extends from Uhudler frizzante to Uhudler tea. Many thanks go to Verena Dunst in particular, who, as a member of the provincial council for agriculture in 2015/2016, prevented the clearing of the vineyards at the last minute and was able to enshrine Uhudler as a wine in law.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf