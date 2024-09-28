High quality
Final spurt of the grape harvest: “A Burgenland vintage”
Winegrowers and their helpers have their hands full. Much earlier than expected, the work is almost done. The results are already positive.
This week, as in many regions of the country, there was a lot of activity in the noble grape district of Wein-Burgenland chairman Herbert Oschep. With the active support of professionals such as Michael Liegenfeld, Thomas Hoffmann and Ivan Grujic, the dark red Blaufränkisch grapes were harvested on the Goldberg in Donnerskirchen. "It's the fourth vintage," says Oschep happily.
High quality of the yield
The 2022 vintage will be launched on the market in November. The exquisite wine made from 100 percent Blaufränkisch, which matures on 45-year-old vines, has already earned an outstanding 94 Falstaff points. The nationwide harvest is currently almost complete. As expected, the yield is 30 percent lower than in 2023. "The quality is very high," is the promising verdict across the wineries.
"Very well received"
"It will be a Burgenland vintage that will be very well received by Austrian and international wine consumers," Oschep announces. The Pannonian advantages - a conscious and gentle approach to nature, a high level of vinophile craftsmanship and daily commitment in the vineyard - are the foundation of this success, he emphasizes.
The next generation of Zweigelt wines in particular is predicted to reach new heights in the red wine segment, while Burgundy varieties are likely to be particularly popular in the white wine segment. "The development in Burgenland viticulture is great. I am being asked about it everywhere in Austria. We will use this positive trend together to promote our winegrowers," explains Andreas Liegenfeld.
Uhudler increasingly prominent
The success story of Uhudler also continues. In the picturesque cellar quarter in Heiligenbrunn, Oschep and the young winegrower Stefan Wiener from Eltendorf emphasize that this wine specialty is attracting more and more guests to the region.
The diverse product range extends from Uhudler frizzante to Uhudler tea. Many thanks go to Verena Dunst in particular, who, as a member of the provincial council for agriculture in 2015/2016, prevented the clearing of the vineyards at the last minute and was able to enshrine Uhudler as a wine in law.
