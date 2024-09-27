Vorteilswelt
Barca is coming!

“If the place isn’t full now, when will it be?”

Nachrichten
27.09.2024 17:16

SKN St. Pölten will face defending champions FC Barcelona in the group stage of the Women's Champions League. Anticipation is growing among the "Wolves". "If the place isn't full against Barça now, when will it be?" says sports director Tanja Schulte.

0 Kommentare

What do St. Pölten's footballers and the top teams Chelsea, Barcelona, Bayern, Roma, Real and Lyon have in common? That's right! They are all the only women's teams to have qualified for the group stage of the Champions League three times in a row. On the way there, SKN avoided the illustrious names.

Host "Das Römer" Phillip Neuhauser with Melike Pekel and Valentina Mädl. (Bild: zVg.)
Host "Das Römer" Phillip Neuhauser with Melike Pekel and Valentina Mädl.
(Bild: zVg.)

Yesterday they drew some real heavyweights, with St. Pölten facing defending champions Barcelona, Manchester City and Hammarby (SWE) in Group D. For Valentina Mädl, who watched the draw with her "Wolves" at the "Das Römer" restaurant in St. Pölten, this brought things full circle. "I already wanted to play against Barça last year. Every female footballer dreams of playing there one day," said the attacker.

(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"Man City is also a cool draw. Both teams are among the top 5 in Europe." And Hammarby? "They're the Swedish champions, an extremely strong team." From a sporting point of view, the only thing left is the underdog role. "Nevertheless, we want to show that soccer is also played in Austria."

And in a full NV Arena. Team manager Tanja Schulte puts the onus on the SKN fans: "If the stadium isn't full against Barça now, when will it be?" asks Schulte. "We've learned our lessons from last year and will be brave this year."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christopher Thor
Christopher Thor
