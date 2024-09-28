St. Veiter Wiesenmarkt
meadow
Many take time off to be able to go to the Wiesenmarkt every day during the ten long-awaited days. Appointments on the calendar from the last Saturday in September are postponed, any diets start after the St. Veiter Wiesenmarkt - and today, Saturday, it opens!
Around 1500 parade participants from clubs and associations from all over Carinthia, in fine traditional costumes, dancing, playing music, on old tractors or on foot: they are cheered on by around 10,000 spectators at the opening parade. The route from the train station to the main square, where the 661st St. Veiter Wiesenmarkt opens, is two kilometers long.
Once the herald has read out the market regulations, the meadow market area attracts visitors: around 200 traders from all over Austria as well as Italy, Slovenia, Hungary and Germany set up their stalls and offer everything you have not been looking for. Trade is as important at the Wiesn as it was in 1362, when Duke Rudolf VI granted the city permission to hold a fair.
What, when? Highlights!
Tuesdayis family day at the Wiesenmarkt: children get reduced ticket prices (until 6 p.m.), senior citizens entertain themselves from 2 p.m. at the invitation of the town in the St. Veiter Festhalle.
Wednesday is the evening of the fireworks- 9 pm.
Thecar show and small animal show at the exhibition grounds are part of the Wiesenmarkt tradition (7 am to 7 pm).
The business show takes place in the flower hall (10 am to 6 pm).
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday is NOT a grocer's market!
Thrill rides attract the adventurous. And those who prefer a quieter time can meet their friends at food stalls or in tents.
And for those at home, a "Kirchtag" is bought, a gingerbread heart or coconut biscuits - also an old tradition, but one that still delights.
