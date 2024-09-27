New version of OP
Surgeon: “13-year-old only put her hand on it”
Did a 13-year-old girl drill open a skull in an operating theater in Graz? This question is currently being legally clarified. A surgeon involved has now changed his statements for the second time. He now states that the girl only placed her hand on his.
The final report from the criminal investigation department is now available. It is about a sensational incident on January 13th in the neurosurgery department at the LKH University Hospital in Graz. The 13-year-old daughter of a doctor was present when a farmer who had had an accident was operated on. The question of whether she drilled into his skull must now be clarified.
According to lawyer Peter Freiberger, who is representing the 33-year-old victim, the responsibility of the second surgeon present is interesting. Initially, he admitted in-house that the young woman had done it herself. The daughter had asked her mother, who had nodded in agreement.
Statement changed twice
During the first interrogation by the police, however, the doctor testified that this had never happened. All the other members of the surgical team, including the anaesthetist who was present at the time, also claimed responsibility. According to "Krone" information, however, she is said to have told about the incident during another operation, which is how it came to light in the first place.
Now, during the second interrogation, the surgeon changed his version of events again: according to him, the girl had placed her hand on his hand. However, he had carried out the drilling and the girl had not exerted any pressure. Hansjörg Bacher, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Graz, confirmed this further change in the assumption of responsibility. However, they do not want to say any more at present.
The public prosecutor's office will decide in the next few weeks whether or not charges will be brought. Seven people (three doctors and four surgical assistants) are being investigated on suspicion of grievous bodily harm as a result of an improperly performed operation. The surgeon and her colleague have since been dismissed by KAGes, while the rest of the team have been given strict warnings.
According to the Styrian Hospital Association (KAGes), the operation itself was free of complications. However, only interns and students are permitted to be present in the operating theater.
- The forestry accident occurred on the morning of January 13, 2024.
- The victim, who was unconscious, was operated on the same day and his skull was drilled at exactly 2.47 pm (time determined by the executive). According to internal hospital investigations, the 13-year-old daughter of an attending neurosurgeon is said to have operated the instrument.
- The patient remains in intensive care foreleven days and the farmer is still unable to work.
- On April 26 , an anonymous complaint was sent by post to the public prosecutor's office in Graz. Initially, they thought it was a bad joke. Eventually an investigation is launched.
- On 25 May, Kages reacted for the first time to the rumors that had been circulating internally for weeks and suspended the doctors in charge of the operation. Both have since been dismissed without notice.
- The "Krone" brought the case to light on June 7, resulting in a wave of outrage and enormous media coverage.
- It was not until a month later - on July 8 - that the Styrian who had been involved in the accident was informed by the police that he was a witness in an investigation.
- To date, no contact has been made with the patient by the Graz University Hospital or the Kages.
- The Styrian State Office of Criminal Investigation has now presented its final report. According to the report, the seven defendants claim to have seen nothing of the 13-year-old's surgery. The public prosecutor's office must now examine the credibility of the statements.
