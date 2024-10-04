How to boost your immune system for the fall

Breathing techniques

Breathing techniques are an effective way of strengthening the immune system and improving general well-being. Targeted breathing exercises can keep the body in balance and support the immune system. For example, box breathing, in which breathing is divided into four phases, is suitable: Inhale through the nose, hold, exhale through the mouth and wait. Each part should last four seconds and the entire cycle should be repeated for five to ten minutes. This technique can help to reduce stress levels and achieve physical and mental relaxation, which benefits the immune system.