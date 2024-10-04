Strengthen your defenses
How to boost your immune system for the fall
Autumn is a time of change - not only for nature, but also for our bodies. Cooler temperatures and the transition from summer heat to damp cold challenge our immune system. These measures strengthen the body's defenses so that it is well equipped to fight pathogens.
While many rely on tried-and-tested tips such as a healthy diet and exercise, there are now innovative approaches that strengthen the immune system even more efficiently during the cold season.
Cryotherapy
Cold therapy, also known as cryotherapy, is becoming increasingly popular. It involves exposing the body to extremely low temperatures (down to -150°C) for a few minutes, which is said to stimulate the production of white blood cells and strengthen the immune system. This method has not only established itself among athletes, but is also used to promote general health. If you don't have access to a special cryotherapy chamber, you can start with alternating showers or short cold baths at home.
Intermittent fasting
Intermittent fasting is a trend that is not only used for weight loss, but also has positive effects on the immune system. The aim is to break down old cells and produce new, healthy ones, which supports the body in its fight against infections. The 16:8 principle, which involves fasting for 16 hours and eating for the remaining 8 hours, is particularly well known.
Forest bathing
Forest bathing, a practice originating in Japan (Shinrin Yoku), is also becoming increasingly popular in the West. It involves consciously spending time in the forest and utilizing the healing effects of nature. Studies have shown that spending time in the forest can increase the number of natural killer cells in the blood - cells that play a central role in the body's defense against viruses. The positive effects of forest bathing on the immune system can be felt after just a few hours.
Photobiomodulation
A lesser-known but increasingly popular method of boosting the immune system is photobiomodulation. The body is irradiated with specific wavelengths of light that penetrate deep into the skin and have an anti-inflammatory effect. this form of light therapy can stimulate the immune system and thus sustainably strengthen the body's own defenses. The method is offered both in wellness facilities and for private use at home.
Breathing techniques
Breathing techniques are an effective way of strengthening the immune system and improving general well-being. Targeted breathing exercises can keep the body in balance and support the immune system. For example, box breathing, in which breathing is divided into four phases, is suitable: Inhale through the nose, hold, exhale through the mouth and wait. Each part should last four seconds and the entire cycle should be repeated for five to ten minutes. This technique can help to reduce stress levels and achieve physical and mental relaxation, which benefits the immune system.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
