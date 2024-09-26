Last elephant round
Live: The last chance for the top candidates
Three days before the National Council elections, all five leading candidates of the parliamentary parties met at the ORF Elephant Round: it started off in a civilized manner, but became increasingly emotional. It was particularly heated on the subject of asylum. Karl Nehammer attacked Herbert Kickl, but not the FPÖ - and Andreas Babler was insulting.
They may have withdrawn the "you" word and showed little sympathy for each other - but Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) could not hide their similarities in terms of content in the elephant round. Although Nehammer often ignored Kickl and did not look at him when Kickl addressed him directly, there was no paper between them in terms of content. Or, as Andreas Babler (SPÖ) smugly remarked at the end: "Thank you for allowing us to say something in this pair race."
Overall, Babler took on the role that Kickl has often been ascribed: that of the attacker. In the asylum debate, among other things: "To be honest, I don't really feel like getting involved in this discussion." And in the direction of Kickl and Nehammer: "They were both interior ministers and have no idea." The blue one countered: "As Interior Minister, I implemented de-acceleration measures."
"The money is somewhere"
Even at the start, the positions were far apart: how to balance the budget, how to relieve the burden on the people? From inheritance taxes (SPÖ) to hope for economic growth (ÖVP), everything was on the table. The FPÖ leader focused on criticism of the current government and a "proper optimistic boost to the economic system". How to finance? By canceling the - not even planned - expenditure for Sky Shield: "I assume that the money is somewhere."
Who was convincing where?
Herbert Kickl scored points with reference to the budget surplus under Turquoise and Blue. "Money is a finite resource. Everyone knows that, except for the SPÖ." Werner Kogler made a good point on the climate issue: "I can't see why fat SUVs still receive tax breaks." Beate Meinl-Resinger was convincing on the topic of defense and the war in Ukraine: "A small country like Austria is dependent on politics taking place at the negotiating table." Karl Nehammer rejected Kickl's criticism of Sky Shield: "You are distorting the truth. It's a buying group so that we can procure more cheaply."
After just under an hour, the debate, which had been very quiet until then, got going for the first time. Andreas Babler and Beate Meinl-Reisinger argued about property taxes. Babler: "It's retro to believe that the free market regulates everything. That was already a misconception during the 2008 economic crisis." Werner Kogler also attacked the NEOS: "I don't think it's entirely serious if you want to save 20 billion euros."
Elections will be held on Sunday and the exploratory talks will probably begin on Monday. They are likely to be exciting: Nehammer wants to go with the Blue Party, not Kickl. Kogler and the Greens are only available with Minister Leonore Gewessler. And the SPÖ wants inheritance taxes, a no-go for the Pinks.
