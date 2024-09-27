Vorteilswelt
Stock looted

Chief inspector caught stealing toilet paper

Nachrichten
27.09.2024 06:00

Crime scene "quiet little place": A high-ranking official is said to have repeatedly diverted stacks of toilet rolls from the cellar of the Burgenland Provincial Police Directorate. The "Agent 00" did not prefer the simple two-ply, but the extra-fine product!

That went completely wrong! A colleague apparently found out about a thieving chief inspector. She noticed the high-ranking officer because he kept sneaking out of the provincial police headquarters in Eisenstadt with bulging plastic bags. "What are you carrying away?" This was the question a teacher at the police academy wanted to ask the chief inspector. "Everything's fine, that's mine," the officer is said to have replied.

Trunk full of toilet paper
The explosive report about the tricky incident was promptly sent to a deputy head of the regional police headquarters. The suspect's car was then checked with his consent - according to witnesses, the trunk was full to the brim with toilet paper belonging to the police! The unusual loot had always been dragged out of the basement of the police headquarters, as observations had revealed.

"Better" toilet paper stolen
However, it was not the cheap two-ply toilet paper provided to the "ordinary" patrol officers in the toilet that caught the eye of the Burgenland "Agent 00". In fact, he was after the high-quality goods intended for students in police training.

The high-quality toilet paper was stolen directly from the provincial police headquarters. (Bild: Huber Patrick)
The high-quality toilet paper was stolen directly from the provincial police headquarters.
(Bild: Huber Patrick)

As the allegation is an official offense, the initial reaction from colleagues was that a report would be made. The internal investigation - carried out by an external office - is in full swing. The accused has been transferred to another department for the time being. The motive is still being investigated.

More fuss about safe theft
Just three years ago, a spectacular criminal case caused quite a stir. Two safes were broken into and looted at the provincial police headquarters. Confiscated drug money, well over 55,000 euros, disappeared. This theft has still not been solved.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
