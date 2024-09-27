Where the police elite will soon be training in an ex-asylum home

Head of the town is looking forward to reusing the building

Korneuburg is, of course, delighted to be able to offer the elite of the local law enforcement units a place to train in future. And not just because they recognize the need for such facilities in increasingly uncertain times and are proud to be pushing for them. "I am pleased that, after many good discussions, the Federal Ministry of the Interior has come to such a quick decision on the subsequent use of the site," said Mayor Christian Gepp.