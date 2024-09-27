"An ideal location"
Where the police elite will soon be training in an ex-asylum home
Stun grenades, hidden explosives, storming buildings: It is not easy to find a suitable location for training purposes for Austria's special police forces, as Austrian police chief Michael Takacs emphasizes. They have now found what they were looking for in an abandoned asylum home - the "Krone" knows more about the project.
The "storming" of the new location will take place in slow steps: Following the closure of the asylum home in Korneuburg in mid-September, the building in Raiffeisenstrasse is now gradually being converted - into a place where things will heat up: The care facility will become a training center for the police.
Of assault rifles and police dogs
And those who will be storming around the corners here with assault rifles at the ready are among the elite of the local law enforcement agencies: "The care facility is an ideal location where Wega, rapid intervention units and police dog groups can train," as Federal Police Director Michael Takacs announced. The main reason for the selection was the short distance to the federal capital, as the top law enforcement official emphasized.
Head of the town is looking forward to reusing the building
Korneuburg is, of course, delighted to be able to offer the elite of the local law enforcement units a place to train in future. And not just because they recognize the need for such facilities in increasingly uncertain times and are proud to be pushing for them. "I am pleased that, after many good discussions, the Federal Ministry of the Interior has come to such a quick decision on the subsequent use of the site," said Mayor Christian Gepp.
In addition, critical voices that have criticized the building, which has only been fully occupied at times, have also been met due to the cost issue. The building is scheduled to open in late spring 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.