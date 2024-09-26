FPÖ: Extreme right or extreme right?

FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl criticizes Nazi comparisons in the election campaign, such as the recent campaigns by the Volkstheater and Jewish students, as "oblivious to history, irresponsible and stupid". It was an "incredibly irresponsible way of dealing with the darkest chapter of our history". At the same time, the judiciary is currently investigating incitement to hatred by an FPÖ politician. All "isolated cases"? Or does the FPÖ have a right-wing extremism problem? We look forward to your comments!