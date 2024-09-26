Forum
FPÖ: Extreme right or extreme right?
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl criticizes Nazi comparisons in the election campaign, such as the recent campaigns by the Volkstheater and Jewish students, as "oblivious to history, irresponsible and stupid". It was an "incredibly irresponsible way of dealing with the darkest chapter of our history". At the same time, the judiciary is currently investigating incitement to hatred by an FPÖ politician. All "isolated cases"? Or does the FPÖ have a right-wing extremism problem? We look forward to your comments!
"Flag affair"
Member of parliament and FPÖ state party secretary Michael Gruber was filmed disposing of a rainbow flag in a garbage bin. On Instagram, Gruber railed against the LGBTIQ+ community under the title "Clean up for Austria" against "left-wing degenerate politics", "early sexualization of our children" and "rainbow there, rainbow there".
Songbook scandal
In the 2010s, several incidents also came to light in which anti-Semitic and National Socialist content, including trivializing the Holocaust, was found in fraternity songbooks that included FPÖ politicians.
Right-wing extremist connections?
Several FPÖ politicians have also had contacts with far-right or neo-Nazi groups in the past. In the investigation period from 2014 to 2024, 90 blue politicians, some of them high-ranking, were identified with a total of 200 links to right-wing extremist scenes. These include active memberships in right-wing extremist groups, joint appearances and networking meetings with right-wing extremists, financial support for right-wing extremist media such as "Info direkt" or "Wochenblick", guest contributions to "Aula" and lucrative commissions for people from the right-wing extremist scene.
Do you consider the FPÖ to be right-wing extremist or just on the far right? What changes would you like to see so that the party is no longer labeled as extreme? Or why do you feel confirmed in the FPÖ's statements and views?
We look forward to your opinion in the comments!
