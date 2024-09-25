Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Drinking water

wossa

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 18:52

The cause of the bacterial contamination in Klagenfurt's drinking water is still being feverishly sought. In the meantime, the Austrian Armed Forces have arrived with a water tank and a water treatment plant to supply the people of Klagenfurt.

comment0 Kommentare

Since Friday, the recommendation has been to boil Klagenfurt's tap water before drinking it. Drinking water is also distributed, partly in tetrapacks produced for milk. "Today we distributed 8800 liters of water in tetrapacks from Berglandmilch. Another 20,000 packets will arrive tomorrow," says Wolfgang Germ, who is the head of the task force. "It's a task force, not a crisis team. We don't have a crisis because we have enough water. We just have to boil it at the moment."

Armed forces move in
On Thursday, the army will distribute water from a certified container, and on Friday the army's water treatment plant, which has been in use during the floods in Lower Austria, will arrive, according to Colonel Thomas Enenkel: "The plant can treat 10,000 liters per hour."

Drinking water in Klagenfurt: Germ, Ladurner, Smole, Scheider, Enenkel, Kammerer discuss what has happened so far and what should happen. (Bild: Christina Natascha Kogler)
Drinking water in Klagenfurt: Germ, Ladurner, Smole, Scheider, Enenkel, Kammerer discuss what has happened so far and what should happen.
(Bild: Christina Natascha Kogler)

The entire system is now being flushed. "In the west of Klagenfurt, the bacteria levels were slightly higher. But the incoming water is good. So we are flushing the system. It's about 900 kilometers of water pipes and 50,000 connections," says Stadtwerke board member Erwin Smole. Drinking water is likely to be released again in the north of the state capital first - but it is unclear when that will be.

The search for the cause is still in full swing. The 1550 hydrants are currently blocked, all recent burst pipes and construction sites are being checked. 20 water samples are being taken every day, 20 analyses are available every day - but the cultures in the water need 48 hours to grow in order to be able to make any statement at all.

Zitat Icon

The bacterial cultures need 48 hours to grow. Only then can a sample show a result. It is therefore not possible to estimate when drinking water can be safely used again.

Amtsärztin Nadja Ladurner

Mainly vulnerable people should protect themselves
"Healthy people will not have a problem if they drink the water at the moment, but vulnerable people should protect themselves. The following therefore still applies: boil water before drinking. Nothing can happen when brushing your teeth or showering. If someone has large wounds, their immune system is already busy and shouldn't get bacteria into the wound," said Nadja Ladurner from the health authority.

Mayor Christian Scheider emphasized on Wednesday that all public and private kindergartens, schools, homes and other institutions would be supplied with water, and that everyone in Klagenfurt could get water at the trade fair parking lot or from the municipal utilities. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christina Natascha Kogler
Christina Natascha Kogler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf