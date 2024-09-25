Since Friday, the recommendation has been to boil Klagenfurt's tap water before drinking it. Drinking water is also distributed, partly in tetrapacks produced for milk. "Today we distributed 8800 liters of water in tetrapacks from Berglandmilch. Another 20,000 packets will arrive tomorrow," says Wolfgang Germ, who is the head of the task force. "It's a task force, not a crisis team. We don't have a crisis because we have enough water. We just have to boil it at the moment."