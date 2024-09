Elite soldiers get a state-of-the-art barracks

Climate-friendly and self-sufficient

350 million euros will be invested in the barracks site from next year. Where possible, existing buildings will be renovated, but new buildings with an area of more than 63,000 square meters are also planned. The investments range from the renewal of information technology on site to climate-friendly heating using geothermal energy. Photovoltaics will ensure that the hunting lodge is self-sufficient in terms of energy in future, and its own well will also guarantee independence. Old concrete surfaces will be unsealed.