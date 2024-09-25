Uproar in Favoriten
“Luxury building for asylum seekers”: first residents’ protest
Refugees are to move into 110 superbly equipped new apartments in Favoriten. Residents fear security problems and feel ignored and disadvantaged. The first small protest action has now taken place and the signature campaign is continuing.
On Wednesday morning, the first spontaneous rally took place in front of Favoritenstraße 185 in the 10th district. Around 30 residents with placards (inscription: "Rent madness for the Viennese, luxury building for asylum seekers!") made their displeasure known. As reported, refugees are to move into the brand new residential building - in 110 top-quality apartments with kitchens, air conditioning and balconies or terraces.
Residents of the district fear security problems, and they themselves often live in less glamorous accommodation. And they feel disadvantaged. Tenants of a neighboring community building are collecting signatures against the project. So far, around 200 have been collected in two days.
Support from the FPÖ
The FPÖ supports the protests: "While countless Viennese have to live in moldy council apartments and don't even get new windows, asylum seekers who have never worked a day here are given brand new luxury apartments," says Dominik Nepp, chairman of the blue party.
Diakonie has rented the property for 18 months. Together with the Vienna Social Fund (FSW), recognized refugees and families are to be made fit for the job market there.
The Freedom Party has submitted a question to City Councillor for Social Affairs Peter Hacker. Among other things, the councillors want to know whether and to what extent the taxpayer will have to pay for this project. They want to know how much rent will be charged to newcomers (special price?) and whether Austrian citizens, who are also dependent on affordable housing, will not be disadvantaged. The answers are certainly exciting, but will take time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
