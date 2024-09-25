Happy birthday: cult actor Michael Douglas is 80

There are two types of people with successful parents. Those who wither in the shadow of their overpowering ancestors and those who manage to emerge from the darkness and blossom. Michael Issurovich Demsky, better known as Michael Douglas, is definitely one of the latter. While his grandfather, an emigrant from what was then the Russian Empire, eked out a living as a rag picker in the slums of New York, his father Kirk Douglas was already fighting for a permanent place in film history - as one of the last great stars of Hollywood's golden era. Despite his legendary status, his son Michael was able to overtake him on his way to the Hollywood Olympus and become one of the most successful and sought-after character actors of his profession.