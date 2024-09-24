Graz Art Association
Aunt Anni, the organ and a funeral play
Josef Dabernig returns to the Grazer Kunstverein after twenty years with a cleverly compiled solo exhibition. "Lacrimosa" is the title of the exhibition curated by Tom Engels and pays tribute to Dabernig's latest film, whose props also form the common thread running through the show.
Transience, death and mourning seem to be the main motifs in Josef Dabernig's latest film "Lacrimosa", which is currently enjoying its Austrian premiere at the Grazer Kunstverein. In between, a bit of defiance and rebellion shimmer through. And, as almost always, the plot is closely linked to Josef Dabernig's family history.
This time he focuses on his aunt Anni, a former teacher and organist, strictly religious and with firm principles, which she knew how to enforce with a certain ruthlessness. Together with the artist's grandchildren, the over-90-year-old performs an idiosyncratic funeral play in which the children carry a small coffin through the aunt's rural villa.
Strict black and white and fine details
The story is told in strict black and white, with numerous detailed shots in which different levels can be found. Small furtive gestures of resistance alternate with ritualistic actions, the meaning of which is often no longer recognized. And above it all hovers the sound of the organ that Aunt Anni had built in her house.
However, "Lacrimosa" is far more than just Dabernig's examination of his own family history; in it, he also deals almost playfully with fundamental questions of humanity - those of loss and rediscovery. This is helped by the poetic text written by his friend, the author Bruno Pellandini, about his own grandparents in Ticino, which was read by Pellandini's wife Johanna Orsini. Once again, friend and family ties play a major role in this superimposition.
A look at earlier films
This central work is surrounded by filmic works from previous years, which, together with set pieces from Aunt Anni's villa, form a large whole in Josef Dabernig's oeuvre. Incidentally, the villa itself has since become the property of the artist, as Aunt Anni passed away five days after filming was completed.
Lacrimosa" can be seen in cooperation with steirischer herbst until November 17. On October 23, an organ concert with Charlemagne Palestine will be performed in the Herz-Jesu-Kirche at 8 pm.
