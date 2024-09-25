After two weeks
Learning at the inn: kids return to school
An emotional farewell to the primary school pupils who had to attend school in the inn and office building in the municipality of Rosegg.
Even though the renovation of the Rosegg elementary school is still not completely finished, the workmen were at least able to get all the classrooms ready for occupancy in record time.
As reported, there were delays in the renovation and the first fortnight of this year's school year was therefore somewhat unusual for the Rosegg children. "More than 30 pupils from three affected classes were taught in alternative accommodation during the first two weeks of school," says Mayor Franz Richau. They were taught in the dining room of the Rosseggerhof and in the meeting room of the municipal office.
Now, however, the children were able to return to their old and soon to be new school - even if the lessons will probably still be accompanied by construction work until the spring, as Mayor Richau warned: "Only then, when everything is ready, will the kindergarten also move into the new educational complex!"
Emotional farewell
To round off the two weeks at the inn, the hosts from the Roseggerhof prepared their favorite meal for the pupils once again - fries were served for the little guests for a while! The community meeting room was also "remodeled" again, Mayor Richau said goodbye to his little fellow citizens and added: "You have provided variety in office." There was loud applause from the pupils.
