A crater in Lake Traunsee spits out many words

Library was sunk

"Into the Deep" is the name of Schlegel's new creation from her series of augmented reality installations, which she describes as "memories from the future". And it leaves viewers amazed: suddenly, a huge water crater virtually bursts open in Lake Traunsee, spewing out text images that swirl around the audience in text loops. "Like flying sculptures," laughs Schlegel, "I and my colleagues Valerie Messini and Damjan Minovski from 2MVD were inspired to create this installation by an action by the National Socialists, who sank the Ebensee workers' library into the lake in 1934."