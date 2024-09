What constitutes the mysterious power of chance

Anyone who makes their decisions dependent on the roll of the dice is subjecting themselves to the power of chance. The throw of the dice is an attempt at chance. The numbers from one to six are of equal value. Anyone hoping for a six therefore has a (not so bad) chance of one in six that it will fall. Nevertheless, the outcome of the throw is unpredictable. Mathematics has calculated that you have to roll the dice at least 13 times to have a 90% chance of rolling a six. But no higher power can prevent us from being one of the remaining ten percent of losers.