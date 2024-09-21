Near nature reserve
More and more voices against quarry project
A broad front against a quarry project in the Mannsberg-Boden Natura 2000 protected area in Kappel am Krappfeld formed at the information event in the St. Veit district.
The information evening in the community center in Passering in the district of St. Veit was calm and objective. As reported, a citizens' initiative was formed there years ago against a planned quarry project not far from the Mannsberg-Boden Natura 2000 European nature reserve in Kappel am Krappfeld.
"Never allow the project"
"We will never allow this to happen," says Gerald Seiler, chairman of the initiative. Mayor Andrea Feichtinger-Sacherer confirmed: "We are all pulling together, the municipal council is true to its word." State Councillor for the Environment Sara Schaar also backed the residents: "If you don't fight, you've already lost." The nature conservation expert has also rejected the quarry project at the foot of the Windischberg.
The citizens' initiative has invested 25,000 euros since it began its fight 15 years ago. "Construction work where numerous protected plant and animal species are at home is prohibited under nature conservation law," says spokesman Christoph Gruber. According to experts, this could destroy protected animals and entire habitats. There are also shortcomings in the noise protection report.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.