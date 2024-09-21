More and more voices against quarry project

"Never allow the project"

"We will never allow this to happen," says Gerald Seiler, chairman of the initiative. Mayor Andrea Feichtinger-Sacherer confirmed: "We are all pulling together, the municipal council is true to its word." State Councillor for the Environment Sara Schaar also backed the residents: "If you don't fight, you've already lost." The nature conservation expert has also rejected the quarry project at the foot of the Windischberg.