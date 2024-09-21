Vorteilswelt
Near nature reserve

More and more voices against quarry project

Nachrichten
21.09.2024 18:00

A broad front against a quarry project in the Mannsberg-Boden Natura 2000 protected area in Kappel am Krappfeld formed at the information event in the St. Veit district. 

The information evening in the community center in Passering in the district of St. Veit was calm and objective. As reported, a citizens' initiative was formed there years ago against a planned quarry project not far from the Mannsberg-Boden Natura 2000 European nature reserve in Kappel am Krappfeld.

"Never allow the project"
"We will never allow this to happen," says Gerald Seiler, chairman of the initiative. Mayor Andrea Feichtinger-Sacherer confirmed: "We are all pulling together, the municipal council is true to its word." State Councillor for the Environment Sara Schaar also backed the residents: "If you don't fight, you've already lost." The nature conservation expert has also rejected the quarry project at the foot of the Windischberg.

The citizens' initiative has invested 25,000 euros since it began its fight 15 years ago. "Construction work where numerous protected plant and animal species are at home is prohibited under nature conservation law," says spokesman Christoph Gruber. According to experts, this could destroy protected animals and entire habitats. There are also shortcomings in the noise protection report.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
