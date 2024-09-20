Ticker election duels

4 men, 2 duels
The next round of TV debates for the National Council elections on ORF: In the first debate, Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (The Greens) and Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) are currently facing off, followed by a discussion between Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Herbert Kickl (FPÖ). We are now reporting live!
The fact that Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Werner Kogler (Greens) can get on with each other on a human level has saved the coalition more than once in the past five years. In the first TV duel, you could still expect the two of them to swap their velvet gloves for boxing gloves - and not just when it comes to the Green climate minister Leonore Gewessler going it alone in Brussels ...
No one wants them, but everyone needs them: without Andreas Babler and his SPÖ or Herbert Kickl and his FPÖ, no government will be possible after the election. However, the two party leaders are seen as red rags by potential coalition partners. One on the left, the other on the right - the duel between the leaders of the two major opposition parties promises a lot of tinder in the run-up to the election. And a real challenge for ORF presenter Susanne Schnabl.
