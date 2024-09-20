Vorteilswelt
4 men, 2 duels

Ticker election duels

Nachrichten
20.09.2024 19:45

The next round of TV debates for the National Council elections on ORF: In the first debate, Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (The Greens) and Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) are currently facing off, followed by a discussion between Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Herbert Kickl (FPÖ). We are now reporting live!

comment0 Kommentare

The fact that Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Werner Kogler (Greens) can get on with each other on a human level has saved the coalition more than once in the past five years. In the first TV duel, you could still expect the two of them to swap their velvet gloves for boxing gloves - and not just when it comes to the Green climate minister Leonore Gewessler going it alone in Brussels ...

No one wants them, but everyone needs them: without Andreas Babler and his SPÖ or Herbert Kickl and his FPÖ, no government will be possible after the election. However, the two party leaders are seen as red rags by potential coalition partners. One on the left, the other on the right - the duel between the leaders of the two major opposition parties promises a lot of tinder in the run-up to the election. And a real challenge for ORF presenter Susanne Schnabl.

With the krone.at live ticker, you can follow the debate in real time:

An overview of the previous TV debates:

Who you should vote for on September 29
In cooperation with the democracy initiative "mehr demokratie!", the platform "VOTO" and with the scientific support of political scientist Dr. Kathrin Stainer-Hämmerle, the "Krone" helps you to compare your opinion with the positions of the parties.

Do you watch political debates on TV?
How do you rate the role of TV debates in our election campaign? Do they attract you to the screen or do you find them unnecessary as your opinion of the parties is already clear? Have you ever been swayed in your voting decision by such a program? What improvements would you like to see in these formats to make them more informative and fair? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section of the krone.at forum!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Teresa Spari
Teresa Spari
Porträt von Clara Milena Steiner
Clara Milena Steiner
