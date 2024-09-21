Major orders received
Wind towers in the sea bring Miba 50 million euros
With parts for gearboxes and brakes, Miba is already a permanent fixture in the wind energy sector. Now the family-owned company from Laakirchen is delighted to have received orders worth more than 50 million euros because special machines are needed for the construction of wind towers in the sea.
Rotor blades with a diameter of 400 meters, wind turbines with a height of 500 meters - "it's all so big, you can't even imagine," said F. Peter Mitterbauer when the Miba owner presented the figures for the last fiscal year in April and spoke about projects in the field of wind energy for the family business he manages.
Years of development work
Plain bearings for gearboxes, friction linings for brakes, plain bearing bushes - when it comes to wind power, the expertise of the Laakirchen-based company is in demand for various parts. A lot of money - and a lot of time - goes into the developments. "Ten years," calculated Mitterbauer.
Miba has tripled its turnover in the wind energy sector in the last two years. Now the next sign of confidence from the energy industry has appeared: Special machines for the construction of huge wind towers, which are then erected in the sea, have been ordered for more than EUR 50 million.
Miba Automation Systems, the company's own mechanical engineering specialist based in Aurachkirchen, will deliver these milling machines to the Dutch Sif Group and GS Entec from Korea by the end of 2026. The two companies are among the global market leaders for foundation tubes up to 120 meters high, which are used to anchor the wind towers to the seabed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.