Acidosis
Stress makes the body acidic
Stress, stress and more stress! Many Austrians suffer from it every day. In the long term, this enormous strain can cause illness. What exactly happens in the body under stress, why it becomes downright acidic and how to combat it.
Too much pressure at work, at home and perhaps even through leisure activities: no wonder you often feel tired and exhausted. One of the main reasons is certainly too little rest. But a disturbed acid-base balance in the body can also be behind it - especially if symptoms such as nausea and headaches also occur.
People who are exposed to high levels of stress are particularly at risk of developing acidosis. This is usually a gradual process. Why stress makes you acidic:
- Under constant stress, hormones such as cortisol, adrenaline and noradrenaline are increasingly released. Among other things, these have an influence on breathing, the digestive system and blood circulation. If these functions are disturbed, hyperacidity often occurs.
- Stressed people usually breathe very quickly and shallowly. As a result, not enough oxygen gets into the blood. However, this is necessary to sufficiently remove acidic waste products.
- If the oxygen supply is restricted, the body reduces the supply of energy and at the same time increases the production of lactic acid. Acidosis sets in.
What are the consequences and what can be done?
In the long term, the combination of acidosis and stress can lead to far-reaching damage to health. The joints in particular (gout) suffer from excessive acidity, as does the immune system. So how can you prevent problems? First of all, you need to recognize what triggers acidosis. If it is stress, you should try to avoid it as much as possible or deal with it well.
It is best to incorporate targeted relaxation and breathing exercises as well as sport into your daily routine. In addition, the deacidification of the body can be supported by switching to an alkaline diet. This means, for example, staying away from sausage, meat, dairy products and bread, as these are considered "acidic". Vegetables, fruit, salads, herbs, whey, tofu and vinegar, for example, are alkaline and therefore ideal. By the way: What tastes sour does not automatically make you sour. That's why you can also eat or use citrus fruits.
