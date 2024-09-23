Stress makes the body acidic

Too much pressure at work, at home and perhaps even through leisure activities: no wonder you often feel tired and exhausted. One of the main reasons is certainly too little rest. But a disturbed acid-base balance in the body can also be behind it - especially if symptoms such as nausea and headaches also occur.

People who are exposed to high levels of stress are particularly at risk of developing acidosis. This is usually a gradual process. Why stress makes you acidic: