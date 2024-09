“Why a new partner? Same circus, different clown”

Rudle (61) and Weinzettl (56) were work colleagues and married to others when they rehearsed their first joint cabaret program "Paaranoia" in 2006. The spark between the two was so strong that they subsequently filed for divorce and five years later appeared before the registrar. Since then, the Purkersdorf couple have shared table, bed and stage and use their everyday life together as a source of inspiration for new humorous love stories.