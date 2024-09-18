Vorteilswelt
Superstar on a visit

Arnie: “Only my grandma in Steyr believed in me”

Nachrichten
18.09.2024 15:18

He signed the noses of racing cars and engine covers, fulfilled many photo requests and triggered loud cheers from BMW Steyr employees on Wednesday: Arnold Schwarzenegger! The actor and former governor of California visited the vehicle manufacturer's engine plant and revealed that he has a very special relationship with the city.

Dramatic music played, the gate to the control center of the BMW plant in Steyr opened - and a few moments later Arnold Schwarzenegger stepped out of a BMW to be greeted by production board member Milan Nedeljkovic and plant manager Klaus von Moltke, while 2600 employees greeted the superstar with applause.

"Gemma Arnie look." 2600 employees were there live when the superstar visited the plant. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
"Gemma Arnie look." 2600 employees were there live when the superstar visited the plant.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

Plant stood still for two hours
Three months after von Moltke invited Schwarzenegger to Steyr at the Austrian World Summit in Vienna, the 77-year-old kept his promise. For the plant in Steyr, this meant that engine production came to a standstill for two hours. But there was only one motto: "Watch Gemma Arnie!" 

2,600 employees crowded around the barriers and windows of the factory halls to catch a glimpse of the Terminator. Waltraud Walter, a 64-year-old from Steyr, was allowed to take a seat in one of the armchairs right next to the stage, which had been specially set up: Arnie's half-cousin!

Schwarzenegger hugged his half-cousin Waltraud Walter. They hadn't seen each other for 60 years. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Schwarzenegger hugged his half-cousin Waltraud Walter. They hadn't seen each other for 60 years.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

Almost didn't sleep that night from excitement
She hadn't seen the superstar for 60 years, but on Wednesday they met again at the BMW plant. "I almost couldn't sleep that night because I was so excited," she said, adding that she had taken a few old photos with her to show her half-cousin.

On stage, Schwarzenegger revealed that he has an emotional connection to the town in Upper Austria: "I was here several times as a child, I had a grandmother here. She was called Steyr Oma." And it was she who believed in him like no other, he said. Schwarzenegger thought back to his last visit to Steyr 60 years ago: "I just trained for two years, five hours a day. I told my grandma that it was my dream to become Mister Universe and Mister Olympia one day. Then I told her that I wanted to go into the film business and make Hercules films, that I wanted to go to America and become a millionaire."

Arrival with a lot of remmidemmi: Schwarzenegger got out of the BMW at 11.16 am. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Arrival with a lot of remmidemmi: Schwarzenegger got out of the BMW at 11.16 am.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The actor symbolically turned off the gas tap at the plant, which is now CO2-neutral. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The actor symbolically turned off the gas tap at the plant, which is now CO2-neutral.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
As well as fulfilling photo requests and signing autographs, the 77-year-old also tried his hand at using the screwdriver in the engine assembly department. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
As well as fulfilling photo requests and signing autographs, the 77-year-old also tried his hand at using the screwdriver in the engine assembly department.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

How did his grandma react? "I don't know how much she believed me, but she looked at me and said: 'Arnold, you've got the ambition, the willpower, you'll do it all. You're going to be Mr. Universe.' She was the only person who was positive. Everyone else thought I was a megalomaniac."

"This factory here will become Mr. Universe of electric motors"
And on Wednesday, he also applied these words to the BMW plant in Steyr: "Just as my grandmother said you would be Mr. Universe, I can guarantee you that this factory here will be Mr. Universe of electric motors."

Now the first BMW plant to be CO2-neutral
Pre-series production for electric drives started at the site just a few weeks ago. Series production is due to start next year. Parallel to the orientation of production towards future topics, the course is also being set for the plant's energy supply. Steyr is now the first BMW Group plant to be CO2-neutral after switching completely to district heating. Schwarzenegger was officially allowed to symbolically turn off the gas tap with Board Member Nedeljkovic on Wednesday.

