Pablo Heras-Casado: Back to his roots

You will be conducting the 'Anima Eterna Brugge', which plays historical instruments. What is special about the ensemble from the Netherlands?

What makes 'Anima Eterna Brugge' special is that they see themselves not only as an ensemble, but also as a research group. The musicians research how and why the works were composed. This combination of historical research, lively, passionate playing and enormous technical precision makes this orchestra incredibly attractive to me.