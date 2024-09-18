Star conductor in Linz
Pablo Heras-Casado: Back to his roots
Today the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, next week the Brucknerhaus in Linz: Spanish star conductor Pablo Heras-Casado travels a lot - and he loves Bruckner. In Linz, he conducts a symphony "in the original sound", going back to the roots of the work. Incidentally, he can sum up Austria - with a wink - in three words.
For the first time in the world, all eleven of Bruckner's symphonies will be performed in their original sound as part of the International Bruckner Festival.
A "highlight within a highlight" is the concert on Thursday, September 26, presented by the "Krone": Pablo Heras-Casado (46) conducts the orchestra "Anima Eterna Brugge", Bruckner's Third is on the program. He tells the "Krone" why the original version of a work is so captivating for him.
"Krone": You are engaged all over the world and have already performed at the Vienna State Opera. What is Austria for you in three words?
PabloHeras-Casado: Music history is everywhere(laughs)!
Is this your first time here in Linz?
Yes, it's a great honor and it's exciting for me to visit the city of Bruckner and take part in the celebrations.
You will be conducting the 'Anima Eterna Brugge', which plays historical instruments. What is special about the ensemble from the Netherlands?
What makes 'Anima Eterna Brugge' special is that they see themselves not only as an ensemble, but also as a research group. The musicians research how and why the works were composed. This combination of historical research, lively, passionate playing and enormous technical precision makes this orchestra incredibly attractive to me.
Can you sum up Bruckner for us in three words?
Modernist, revolutionary, lyrical.
You are going back to the roots of the Third Symphony. What will surprise us?
There are new colors and textures, new possibilities for phrasing, melodic shaping and articulation. The resulting transparency and intimacy is truly breathtaking. I am very much looking forward to sharing this with the audience at the Brucknerhaus in Linz.
Info: Thursday, September 26, 7:30 p.m.
Pablo Heras-Casado conducts the Anima Eterna Brugge, Chriane Karg performs as soloist; program includes Richard Wagner's "Wesendonck-Lieder" and Anton Bruckner's Symphony No. 3 in D minor.
