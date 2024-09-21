Animals in search of a home

Fee (two years old) is a smart, active mixed-breed dog with a hunting dog temperament. She is full of energy, shows great interest in all tracks and scents on walks and feels very comfortable in the company of her fellow dogs and children. Unfortunately, the circumstances of her owners have changed, which is why there is no longer time to offer Fee sufficient activity and exercise. We are urgently looking for adventurous owners for this underutilized sniffer. If you are interested, please call 0650/990 23 37.