First flood victim

Town mourns the loss of a deserving firefighter (75)

Nachrichten
15.09.2024 15:39

There is great sadness at the small local fire department in Rust in the district of Tulln. Honorary commander Franz H., one of the most deserving, experienced and level-headed firefighters there, is a victim of the flood disaster that is currently affecting the entire country.

H., who only recently celebrated his 75th birthday, had once again gone on duty as a reservist on Saturday to support his comrades in the fight against the floods. The still extremely sprightly volunteer had been helping with emergency pumping out work in a cellar when he suddenly tripped over a staircase, hit the concrete and succumbed to his serious injuries.

"The shock in the village is deep"
"We still can't get our heads around this accident. The shock in the fire brigade and in the whole town about the loss runs deep," said Bernhard Heinl, the mayor of the responsible municipality of Michelhausen, who was fighting back tears in the "Krone" interview.

Despite their grief, Holzer's comrades continued to fight admirably against the flood and the rising waters of the Perschling, which was beginning to overflow as this issue went to press. The dam crest was reached around midday. As in dozens of other places, some of the power had to be switched off because the flood had also reached the local transformer station.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Sandra Ramsauer
Sandra Ramsauer
