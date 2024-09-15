Election campaign: Antheringer Au as an SPÖ issue

In August, a committee of inquiry into the case was announced in order to fully investigate the purchase. "We are now waiting for the special state parliament and the final ACA report," says the party leader. This no longer sounds anything like the euphoria of August, when a committee of inquiry was considered a done deal. "National Councillor Michael Schmidt has pushed forward a bit," says Egger, adding: "We are of course reserving the right to set up a committee of inquiry." In this way, the SPÖ will be able to attract attention until the National Council elections in two weeks' time. However, it is questionable whether the issue will still be hot after the election.