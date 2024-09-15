Too expensive for the Reds
Election campaign: Antheringer Au as an SPÖ issue
A committee of inquiry in Salzburg is now only a possibility, but no longer a certainty, as the Social Democrats had announced in August. They want to wait for the state parliament and the final report of the Court of Audit.
On August 19, David Egger, SPÖ party leader in Salzburg, and the party leadership launched a major all-round attack on the purchase of the Antheringer Au by the state in 2022. The Reds see the price as a scandal and have the backing of the KPÖ Plus and the Greens. A special provincial parliament will therefore discuss the issue on Thursday. "We will finally get access to the files on Monday," says Egger.
In August, a committee of inquiry into the case was announced in order to fully investigate the purchase. "We are now waiting for the special state parliament and the final ACA report," says the party leader. This no longer sounds anything like the euphoria of August, when a committee of inquiry was considered a done deal. "National Councillor Michael Schmidt has pushed forward a bit," says Egger, adding: "We are of course reserving the right to set up a committee of inquiry." In this way, the SPÖ will be able to attract attention until the National Council elections in two weeks' time. However, it is questionable whether the issue will still be hot after the election.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.