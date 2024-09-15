“Couldn’t do it without help and an iron will”

Life had to be completely reorganized

How does it feel to come home after more than ten months in hospital?

One thing is clear: there is a time before the stroke and a time after. Life is not like it used to be. It will never be the same again. I have learned that many problems need different solutions. Today, I need a dressing aid to put on my socks, a companion to go further, and a wheelchair again and again. I was afraid of being discharged from hospital. Everything in the hospital is adapted for the disabled, but at home we had to look for a new apartment. We moved into a new building and invested a lot in the conversion. However, because it was a new build, we weren't entitled to any funding. That's incomprehensible, because accessibility doesn't just involve costs in an old building.