Affected person tells:
“Couldn’t do it without help and an iron will”
All of a sudden, nothing works anymore! Every year, around 25,000 people in Austria suffer a stroke. A Tyrolean (54) tells of dramatic minutes, the hard road back and his Harley-Davidson, which he won't give up - even if he will never be able to ride again.
Bruno Tramposch (54) is sitting in a café. Black T-shirt with Harley-Davidson lettering, friendly demeanor, serious topic. The Tyrolean can't move his left hand. At first glance, it is impossible to tell what other limitations he has. The 54-year-old speaks calmly about his fate. "There is a life before the stroke and one after," he makes clear in the interview.
"Krone": Mr. Tramposch, how did you experience the threatening moments of your stroke in January 2022?
Bruno Tramposch: I was just about to go to the toilet at home and just fell over. I didn't realize what had happened. I wouldn't have dreamed of having a stroke. But my wife immediately recognized the typical signs of paralysis and called the ambulance straight away. Luckily they were there in a few minutes. I wasn't in any pain, I just wanted to get up and was extremely irritated because I couldn't do it.
My second grandson was born one floor above me at the same time. But I wasn't able to visit him. Because of the stroke, but also because of coronavirus restrictions.
Bruno Tramposch
The rescue chain worked well. An important factor in an emergency like this. When did you realize what had happened to you?
It was in the hospital. I was lying on the stroke unit, unable to move. The left side of my body was paralyzed, I just wasn't aware of it anymore. A healthy person can't even imagine that feeling. It was absolutely crazy. I had to be lifted out of bed with a crane. I just thought to myself: what's going on? Only after a few days did I realize that I had suffered a stroke.
What thoughts were going through your head?
Everything was surreal. My second grandson was born one floor above me at the same time. But I couldn't visit him. Because of the stroke, but also because of coronavirus restrictions. My grandson was four months old when I was allowed to see him for the first time.
Ten months of acute follow-up treatment
You were at the beginning of a very rocky road back then. How difficult was it?
Very difficult. After a fortnight in hospital, I was admitted to the hospital in Hochzirl. I spent ten months in the facility for acute neurological aftercare. For the first three months I couldn't even sit up on my own, I was always leaning sideways. Ten months is a long time, but without the rehabilitation and the support of therapists and doctors, I probably wouldn't have been able to get back on my feet.
But not without your iron will either. How important is it not to lose heart in a seemingly hopeless situation?
The way back was hard. You can't do it without initiative and an unconditional will. I kept setting myself small and big goals. Going to the toilet on my own was one of the big goals. As a healthy person, you don't even think about it. But it's bad when you suddenly can no longer fulfill the simplest basic needs yourself. I didn't allow myself to think that I might never be able to walk again. 'I have to', I kept telling myself - for my wife, my daughters, my grandchildren. They were also my biggest support.
The first steps were super hard. Putting one foot in front of the other - that can be an impossible task. But then my brain remembered how to move.
Bruno Tramposch
What goals did you finally achieve?
Even the therapists and doctors were amazed at my progress. After my severe stroke, the prognosis was anything but good. There was already talk about the need for a nursing home. But I got back on my feet. The first steps were super difficult. Putting one foot in front of the other - that can be an impossible task. But then my brain remembered how to move again. I didn't care where it came from, the main thing was that I could stand again and take a few steps.
I could no longer eat or drink and had to be fed artificially at times. I received psychological support, but the condition lasted for almost three months.
Bruno Tramposch
Patient also overcame a psychological crisis
Was giving up never an option for you?
I always gave myself a lot of credit. But after some time in rehab, I fell into a deep psychological hole. I could no longer eat or drink and had to be artificially fed at times. I received psychological support, but the condition lasted for almost three months. I can remember the exact day when the spell was finally broken. My wife had brought me my favorite chocolates. If you can do this, you can do anything, I told myself. And so it was: suddenly I had my appetite and strength for therapy again.
Life had to be completely reorganized
How does it feel to come home after more than ten months in hospital?
One thing is clear: there is a time before the stroke and a time after. Life is not like it used to be. It will never be the same again. I have learned that many problems need different solutions. Today, I need a dressing aid to put on my socks, a companion to go further, and a wheelchair again and again. I was afraid of being discharged from hospital. Everything in the hospital is adapted for the disabled, but at home we had to look for a new apartment. We moved into a new building and invested a lot in the conversion. However, because it was a new build, we weren't entitled to any funding. That's incomprehensible, because accessibility doesn't just involve costs in an old building.
After the hospital, I was integrated into the Tyrolean Stroke Pathway and received therapy. A great and important thing. I go to therapy once a week and also to the gym to maintain my hard-won independence. I recently went to rehabilitation again. It brings a lot. It goes on and on, but you need a lot of patience.
I want to go back there with my wife next year at the latest. Unfortunately, the dream of being on the road with our VW bus is over, but there will be other opportunities.
Bruno Tramposch
"I fought for that, and I'm proud of it"
How independent are you today?
Unfortunately, I can no longer do my job. I am now on disability pension. I can walk short distances. I've fought for that and I'm proud of it. The wheelchair is essential for long distances. Now I can tell exactly which places are accessible or not. I can't move my left hand yet. That's my next project (laughs).
"Tyrolean Health Talks"
On Thursday, September 19, the "Tiroler Gesundheitsgespräche" (Tyrolean Health Talks) will enter the next round in Innsbruck. The series of events organized by Tirol Kliniken in partnership with "Tiroler Krone" and ORF Tirol was dedicated to the topic of strokes this time.
Experts from various departments of the Tirol Kliniken explain how to recognize a stroke, how to act correctly and how permanent damage can be prevented or reduced. The panel will include Primaria Elke Pucks-Faes, Head of Neurology at the Hochzirl site, Prof. Stefan Kiechl, Director of the University Clinic for Neurology and Head of Nursing Stefan Pirchner, Julia Runge, Coordinator of Outpatient Stroke Care, as well as Bruno Tramposch, who has suffered a stroke.
Start: 7 p.m. in Studio 3 of ORF am Rennweg in Innsbruck. Registration is requested: studio3.tirol@orf.at or by telephone on 0512/5343-26220. Admission is free!
What other goals do you have?
Many. To be there for my family, for example. Or a trip to our favorite city, Istanbul. I want to go there again with my wife next year at the latest. The dream of being on the road in our VW bus is unfortunately over, but there will be other opportunities. I've sold the bus, but not my Harley Davidson. It will stay in the garage, even if I can no longer ride it. It's not just a vehicle, but a way of life that I won't give up despite my stroke. You can be free even with limitations. Even the small steps are valuable in life. The illness has taught me to listen to my body more. I can only say that to everyone, so that it might not come to that.
