Low-cost retailer Woolworth attacks Action and Co.

It's like a mixture of the discount chains Action and Primark. New branches of the German retailer Woolworth will be opening throughout Austria in the near future. On an average of 800 to 900 square meters of sales space, there are around 10,000 items, with plenty of space given to inexpensive clothing such as T-shirts (e.g. for 3.50 euros), jeans (from twelve euros) and jackets (e.g. winter jackets for 35 euros).