Without a People’s Chancellor, but with a lot of self-confidence

Actually, they should both have come: SPÖ federal party leader and top candidate Andreas Babler to his Red Party's family party, which had to be canceled due to bad weather. And FPÖ leader and top candidate Herbert Kickl to the Blue Party conference at the Casineum in Velden. The latter wanted to combine the visit to his home state with other political appointments, but has "too many media appointments" in Vienna before the National Council elections, as they say in Velden.