FPÖ meets in Velden
Without a People’s Chancellor, but with a lot of self-confidence
Two weeks before the national elections, the Casineum in Velden (Carinthia) is full - only one person is missing. Federal party chairman Herbert Kickl cannot make it to the Carinthian FPÖ party conference, state chairman Erwin Angerer is to be re-elected - and he announces a book about Jörg Haider.
Actually, they should both have come: SPÖ federal party leader and top candidate Andreas Babler to his Red Party's family party, which had to be canceled due to bad weather. And FPÖ leader and top candidate Herbert Kickl to the Blue Party conference at the Casineum in Velden. The latter wanted to combine the visit to his home state with other political appointments, but has "too many media appointments" in Vienna before the National Council elections, as they say in Velden.
Instead, Kickl's deputy, Lower Austrian party chairman Udo Landbauer, and 304 delegates gathered in the Wörthersee community on Friday evening under the motto "Home, Security, Justice".
And they are cheering - albeit more moderately than in the 2023 state election campaign, for example - against the "icy wind that will blow in the faces of others from September 30", promised by General Secretary Josef Ofner. Regional party chairman Erwin Angerer is to be confirmed in his role as party leader in Carinthia; he is the only candidate.
New book about Jörg Haider
In his first speech, Angerer pays tribute to the late Governor Jörg Haider: At a symposium in January 2025, also new and dedicated to him, a new book "about Jörg" is to be presented: "A book from us that tells what he was really like, how he lived, what he achieved."
Haider was "a visionary and political rebel", which is also the name of the book. "Old friends and companions", including his wife "Claudia herself gave us some of Jörg's things, including personal ones, a diary", says Angerer. The publication is "something that we as the Freedom Party owe Jörg - that we work through this."
Kickl only writes to
He would love to swap "many a TV studio for my Carinthian homeland" and the "deep blue Wörthersee", Kickl says in writing - unlike party colleagues from other federal states, he has not recorded a video message.
"Only with a joint effort" will it be possible to end "the black-red-green-pink unity system of power obsession, selfishness and elite obedience" and implement "this 'People's Chancellor' project", Kickl reads.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
