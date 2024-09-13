Reckoning with politics
Financial turbulence: Five “Jufas” close
"Politicians have let us down," says Gerhard Wendl, head of the Styrian Jufa Group, expressing his disappointment. The lack of millions in Covid aid was the main reason for the necessary streamlining of his company.
Family vacations at an affordable price in the most beautiful tourist regions: The Jufa concept worked for a long time. And it still does today: "The vast majority of locations are doing well. Just this year, we very successfully opened a new hotel in Radkersburg. Two new facilities are also currently being built in Salzburg and in the Mosel region of Germany," says Gerhard Wendl.
René Benko received more money for his chalet in Kitzbühel than we did for our 50 or so locations in Austria put together. That's really crazy!
Jufa-CEO Gerhard Wendl
18 million euros missing
Nevertheless, rising operating costs and higher interest rates have recently led to an increasingly tense situation. Above all, however, the corona-related closures have left their mark: "In terms of Covid economic aid, we are 14.5 million euros short compared to our competitors. Calculated over two and a half years, we have a shortfall of 18 million euros including interest. That's not nothing," says Wendl.
They fought until the end - unfortunately in vain: "In August, we received definitive information from the Ministry of Finance that we would not be getting any money. The problem is that we have all our employees in an operating company. René Benko got more for his chalet in Kitzbühel than we got for our 50 locations combined - that's crazy."
Specifically, the Jufas in Seckau, Pöllau and Admont (Röthelstein Castle) will now be closed, as well as the Carinthian locations in Bleiburg and Nockberge. Knappenberg has already closed.
Dampener for tourism
The regional partners are deeply affected: "This news hits us hard. After all, we are talking about 60 beds that we are losing. And this in a region where there are otherwise only a few small private landlords," comments Martin Rath, Mayor of Seckau, on the developments.
Stefan Schindler, Managing Director of the Eastern Styria Tourism Association, is equally crestfallen: "The Jufa in Pöllau was particularly popular with school groups, there is nothing comparable. As there is great demand from tourists, we have to do everything we can to at least maintain the number of beds in the region."
The Jufa hotel group currently has more than 60 locations with a total of 14,000 employees. Affected employees can move to other locations. What about the subsequent use of the properties? "We are open to anything," says Wendl. Incidentally, there are no plans for further closures.
