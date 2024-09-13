Ferrari “lost its horses” on a wet road

The next call-out followed promptly

The Pöchlarn fire department was then alerted to a human rescue in the traffic jam area, which fortunately turned out to be a rear-end collision with no casualties. The two slightly injured drivers were taken to hospital, one of the cars was able to continue its journey to the next highway exit, while the second badly damaged car (see picture above right) had to be rescued by the Florianis. The two accidents led to a traffic jam several kilometers long on the Westautobahn.