Rain and three accidents
Ferrari “lost its horses” on a wet road
There were several "sliding parties" on the A1 Westautobahn near Pöchlarn (Lower Austria) in the direction of Vienna. This made sports car fans' hearts bleed
The pouring rain caused three accidents on the Westautobahn in the direction of Vienna near Pöchlarn within a short space of time since Thursday, September 12. Sports car fans had to be strong and keep their nerves during the first crash, as a sky-blue Ferrari skidded on the rain-soaked road and collided with several vehicles - it is scrap metal.
The next call-out followed promptly
The Pöchlarn fire department was then alerted to a human rescue in the traffic jam area, which fortunately turned out to be a rear-end collision with no casualties. The two slightly injured drivers were taken to hospital, one of the cars was able to continue its journey to the next highway exit, while the second badly damaged car (see picture above right) had to be rescued by the Florianis. The two accidents led to a traffic jam several kilometers long on the Westautobahn.
Third accident in the early hours of the morning
The Pöchlarn fire brigade was alerted again at 6.50 a.m. on Friday. Also in the direction of Vienna, the driver of a red SUV lost control of the steering wheel, crashed into various limiters on the A1 and came to a halt in the left-hand lane. Despite considerable damage, the Florianis were able to make the car ready to roll with maneuvering aids, which is why a quick recovery was possible. No one was injured in the accident.
