Big belly
Say goodbye to the “swimming tire” for good
Very few people like to have a "paunch". But what can be the reason if you (almost) only gain weight on your stomach? First of all: not all chubby people are undisciplined and lazy. What is really behind this and how to combat these fat deposits.
In younger women and men in particular, a combination of genetic, lifestyle-related and hormonal factors is usually to blame for fat deposits in the abdominal area. These include an unhealthy diet (high in sugar and fat) and lack of exercise, but also stress, little sleep and frequent alcohol consumption.
Is beer belly really just beer's fault?
A "beer belly" is the colloquial term for fat deposits in the abdominal area, which are typically firm and spherical. Fat not only accumulates directly under the skin, but also in the abdominal cavity (around the intestines, liver and other internal organs). Doctors refer to this as "visceral fat", which can have serious negative consequences for health.
Even if the name suggests it: It's usually not beer alone that makes your belly grow bigger. However, it is not entirely innocent: alcohol consumption contributes to the development of obesity, as fat loss is put on the back burner. On the one hand, alcohol has a lot of calories compared to other foods. On the other hand, those who drink it often eat more than they are hungry for. This is because beer in particular contains bitter substances that can stimulate the appetite.
When hormones go crazy
However, eating less and consuming less alcohol is often not enough. Sometimes it is a case of a "hormone belly". Especially around the menopause, women notice that they put on weight on their stomach and waist, even though they have not changed their diet for years. Excessive sport and strict diets also do not lead to a reduction in fat in this case.
The reason lies in a hormonal imbalance: progesterone levels fall and oestrogen levels rise in comparison. Progesterone, for example, helps to regulate blood sugar levels. If there is a deficiency, this level can become unstable - resulting in food cravings and overeating. In addition, the body is more likely to store fat if there is a progesterone deficiency.
In the case of "oestrogen dominance" (excess oestrogen in relation to progesterone), the body stores more water. Many women notice this in their fingers (e.g. when rings no longer fit) and their legs. Body fat is also deposited in the abdominal area. The aforementioned poor diet and chronic stress (which increases the production of cortisol, a hormone that promotes fat accumulation in the abdominal area) act as "amplifiers".
What can you do about the "flab"?
Eating too little only makes the situation worse. Fat removal injections and liposuction do not help either. Ideally, you should seek medical hormone and nutritional advice. They will tell you that there are hormone-balancing foods that can melt away your hormonal belly: Insoluble fiber, for example, binds estrogen and helps to excrete it quickly via the intestines. Good sources include barley, oats, fruit, vegetables, pulses, psyllium husks and nuts.
Probiotics also help to improve intestinal health and promote hormonal balance. Probiotics are products that contain viable microorganisms. These include natural foods such as sauerkraut and beet, products specially enriched with them such as yogurts and food supplements, as well as medicines. Of course, exercise also helps to balance hormone levels, improve mood and reduce stress.
Incidentally, men can also have a hormone belly: In "him", the "paunch" is also caused by factors such as stress, an unhealthy diet, lack of exercise and, of course, hormonal changes. One important factor is the hormone testosterone: a low level sometimes leads to an increase in belly fat.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
