Say goodbye to the “swimming tire” for good

What can you do about the "flab"?

Eating too little only makes the situation worse. Fat removal injections and liposuction do not help either. Ideally, you should seek medical hormone and nutritional advice. They will tell you that there are hormone-balancing foods that can melt away your hormonal belly: Insoluble fiber, for example, binds estrogen and helps to excrete it quickly via the intestines. Good sources include barley, oats, fruit, vegetables, pulses, psyllium husks and nuts.

Probiotics also help to improve intestinal health and promote hormonal balance. Probiotics are products that contain viable microorganisms. These include natural foods such as sauerkraut and beet, products specially enriched with them such as yogurts and food supplements, as well as medicines. Of course, exercise also helps to balance hormone levels, improve mood and reduce stress.