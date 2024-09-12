Welfare system alarm: experts with reform package

After the report on ServusTV and in the "Krone" newspaper, there were strong reactions on the Internet. Not always pleasant ones for the family. "We also want to set the record straight," say the parents, who both work at WIFI. "It's not about foreign families getting more here, but we generally criticize an imbalance. That despite working full-time, you sometimes get less than others who receive social welfare." Both parents also work with many people with a migration background. "That's another reason why we oppose a division between nationals and foreigners."