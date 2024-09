Church bells too loud! Styrian goes to court

Quiet and tranquil. That's probably how most of its residents would describe the market town of St. Peter-Freienstein. But for a few years now, the bell of the Maria Freienstein pilgrimage church, which is located just above the village, has been giving some people a rude awakening. In 2019, the parish had three small listed bells (weighing 37 kilograms, 25 kg and 20 kg each) replaced and a new bell with a total weight of one tonne installed. The crux of the matter: the larger and heavier the bell, the louder its ringing. In addition, the old bells are said to have only been in operation up to ten times a year. The new ones, however, have been ringing every Saturday from 4:50 to 5:00 pm since their installation and for a few minutes every day from 12:00 pm since 2023. And that's without the soundproof windows that were removed when the bells were replaced.