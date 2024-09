Van der Bellen thanks a lifesaver in gold

Man reacted quickly

Thanks to his experience, Csukovits suspected that it was not a "harmless" collapse. With the help of the first responder equipment, including a defibrillator, he took the right steps and also performed an ECG. After receiving vital first aid, the patient was taken to Wiener Neustadt Hospital. The doctors diagnosed a heart attack. Szuppin was transferred to Vienna General Hospital and an emergency operation had to be performed.