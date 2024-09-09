Election campaign in the state parliament: Housing, wind and security

Gaby Schaunig, Vice-President of the Province of Carinthia, who was in charge of designing the new housing subsidy in the government. She refers to the measures taken by the government in recent years to curb rents in Carinthia. In 2017, there was a Rent Cost Reduction Act. At 5.30 euros per square meter, Carinthia is well below the Austrian average of 7 euros. She points to the focus of the new housing subsidy on operating costs - this will also help homeowners in need. She also thanked all the parliamentary groups for their interest and cooperation.