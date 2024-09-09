New figures
Despite resistance: Styrian air 100 remains!
In Styria, everything remains the same when it comes to the particulate matter 100. Despite better air quality, Environment Minister Ursula Lackner is not considering relaxing the speed limit on freeways. This is justified by a new study. However: in future, the brakes will have to be applied less often on one stretch of road.
Political wrangling is inevitable: Styrian Environment Minister Ursula Lackner (SPÖ) announced on Monday that the air 100 limit will remain in place on Styrian freeways until further notice. This is despite a significant improvement in air quality and ever-increasing pressure from political rivals (above all the FPÖ) and commuters' representatives.
Better air quality as an "achievement"
Lackner justifies her iron-fisted stance with the results of a freshly printed TU study, which explains the necessity of the speed brake on 155 pages: "15 years ago, Graz still bore the inglorious title of 'fine dust stronghold'. Now we can see that our consistent measures are having an effect. This is an achievement that we must not jeopardize lightly!"
The so-called IG-Luft-100 was introduced in Styria 20 years ago. The speed limit applies flexibly in the event of poor air quality or high traffic volumes.
Comparison with Salzburg is flawed
After this measure to reduce particulate matter was abolished in Salzburg last year, the discussion about its necessity also picked up speed again in this country. Graz University of Technology was therefore commissioned to prepare an expert report to assess the impact of the speed limit on air quality according to scientific parameters.
Thomas Pongratz, Head of the Air Pollution Control Department at the province, explains the difference between the two provinces: "The dispersion potential of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides is simply different in Salzburg than in the Graz basin and the Leibnitzer Feld. In addition, the values in Salzburg were taken at various measuring points. In Styria, the measurements were taken at 100-metre-long corridors to the right and left of the freeways."
Mixed results
This would have shown that the limit values are still not being consistently adhered to. "There is still room for improvement," says the expert.
Incidentally, there was also an increase in traffic compared to the last evaluation period in 2022: "In the eastern sub-corridor, the frequency increased by six percent, in the southern sub-corridor by four percent and in the western sub-corridor by around three percent," the study states.
Stricter limits from 2030
"The overall package is having an effect. In order not to endanger the health of Styrians, the expansion of public transport and the replacement of heating systems, for example, will continue to be promoted - but the particulate matter 100 limit must also remain in place," Lackner explained.
This is also necessary in view of the introduction of much stricter limits by the EU. "The evaluations of the data from the Styrian measuring points show that even taking into account lower emissions, the expected limits from 2030 cannot be met without additional measures to reduce emissions," said Pongratz.
A9 as a positive outlier
There is at least one ray of hope for high-speed drivers: On the southern corridor - in other words, on the A9 between Graz and Spielfeld - the air 100 will appear less frequently from now on due to the improved air quality.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.