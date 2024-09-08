Vorteilswelt
Current study

Heat and worries rob Carinthians of sleep

08.09.2024 12:05

A recent study on the sleeping habits of Carinthians reveals some surprising facts: intimacy in bed comes before reading and cell phone use. The heat records also cost many people their sleep.

If you want to sell beds and everything that goes with them, you need to know what potential customers do in their bedrooms and what robs them of sleep. And so the Swedish furniture giant IKEA engaged the survey institute "marketagent" to take a look into the bedrooms of Austrians.

And what secrets did the more than 3,000 respondents, almost 200 of them in Carinthia, reveal? What do Carinthians actually do in bed? When they are not in the realm of dreams, they prefer to pass the time in bed with intimacy. This clearly only applies to the almost 61 percent of respondents who share their bed with their partner.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Stock Adobe)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Stock Adobe)

Otherwise, reading and occupying themselves with their smartphone are still at the top of the list. At least 12.1 percent like to have a bite to eat in bed - and hopefully without crumbs. When Carinthians sleep, they prefer to sleep on their side - by a wide margin among the older generation (almost 73%), while the under-30s are still looking for the best sleeping position. The figure is just under 53 percent.

Zitat Icon

We have set ourselves the goal of using our expertise to help our customers improve the quality of their sleep. We therefore wanted to find out more about their sleeping habits.

(Bild: © NIKLAS STADLER | www.niklasstadler.at)

Alpaslan Deliloglu, CEO IKEA Österreich

Bild: © NIKLAS STADLER | www.niklasstadler.at

The biggest sleep killers
But for some, sleep is not a matter of course. While tourism rejoiced at the record-breaking summer, the high temperatures caused 64 percent of Carinthians sleepless nights. Unfortunately, the survey did not ask whether the high rate of bed linen changes - 76.2 percent change their sheets and pillowcases every two weeks - had anything to do with this.

According to the study, many people are also prevented from falling asleep by worrying and brooding over problems. "We have set ourselves the goal of using our expertise to help our customers improve the quality of their sleep," explains Alpaslan Deliloglu, Head of Austria. "It was therefore very important to us to find out more about their sleeping habits."

Felix Justich
